10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|AAPL
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|08/05/22
|$165.00
|$28.2K
|25.0K
|114.3K
|FSLR
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|12/16/22
|$120.00
|$31.0K
|52
|5.1K
|EPAM
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|08/19/22
|$480.00
|$330.0K
|1
|1.6K
|PYPL
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|01/20/23
|$110.00
|$46.6K
|5.1K
|1.0K
|ZS
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|08/19/22
|$155.00
|$27.2K
|1.4K
|533
|TEAM
|CALL
|TRADE
|NEUTRAL
|08/05/22
|$250.00
|$185.0K
|328
|388
|AMAT
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|01/20/23
|$130.00
|$31.8K
|3.3K
|332
|TWLO
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|08/26/22
|$85.00
|$38.7K
|3
|204
|SQ
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|03/17/23
|$92.50
|$330.1K
|34
|187
|MA
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|09/16/22
|$370.00
|$53.3K
|500
|137
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 487 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $58.0 per contract. There were 25056 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 114327 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For FSLR FSLR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 133 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 52 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5123 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding EPAM EPAM, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $330.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1685 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 168 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.6K, with a price of $1945.0 per contract. There were 5129 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1006 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ZS ZS, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $1240.0 per contract. There were 1430 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 533 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For TEAM TEAM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $185.0K, with a price of $1850.0 per contract. There were 328 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 388 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AMAT AMAT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 168 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 62 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $516.0 per contract. There were 3335 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 332 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For TWLO TWLO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on August 26, 2022. This event was a transfer of 68 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 204 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 224 day(s) on March 17, 2023. Parties traded 186 contract(s) at a $92.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $330.1K, with a price of $1775.0 per contract. There were 34 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 187 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MA MA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 82 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.3K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 500 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 137 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.