10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/05/22 $165.00 $28.2K 25.0K 114.3K FSLR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $120.00 $31.0K 52 5.1K EPAM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $480.00 $330.0K 1 1.6K PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $110.00 $46.6K 5.1K 1.0K ZS CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $155.00 $27.2K 1.4K 533 TEAM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/05/22 $250.00 $185.0K 328 388 AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $31.8K 3.3K 332 TWLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/26/22 $85.00 $38.7K 3 204 SQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $92.50 $330.1K 34 187 MA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $370.00 $53.3K 500 137

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 487 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $58.0 per contract. There were 25056 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 114327 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLR FSLR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 133 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 52 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EPAM EPAM, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $330.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1685 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 168 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.6K, with a price of $1945.0 per contract. There were 5129 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1006 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZS ZS, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $1240.0 per contract. There were 1430 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 533 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TEAM TEAM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $185.0K, with a price of $1850.0 per contract. There were 328 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 388 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMAT AMAT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 168 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 62 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $516.0 per contract. There were 3335 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 332 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWLO TWLO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on August 26, 2022. This event was a transfer of 68 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 204 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 224 day(s) on March 17, 2023. Parties traded 186 contract(s) at a $92.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $330.1K, with a price of $1775.0 per contract. There were 34 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 187 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MA MA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 82 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.3K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 500 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 137 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.