10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APDN CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $2.50 $36.0K 11.7K 12.9K GERN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $1.00 $29.6K 703 5.1K BCRX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $11.00 $35.4K 6.4K 4.3K PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $47.00 $62.7K 7.6K 3.7K AGL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $22.50 $48.0K 809 2.9K BEAM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $65.00 $62.5K 735 545 KRTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $175.00 $300.0K 17 500 BAX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $55.00 $50.7K 65 259 BMY CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $75.00 $30.8K 39 163 FATE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $15.00 $43.5K 60 60

• Regarding APDN APDN, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 11764 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12928 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GERN GERN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 169 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1976 contract(s) at a $1.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $15.0 per contract. There were 703 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5152 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BCRX BCRX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 15 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 118 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 6490 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4395 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PFE PFE, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2602 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 70 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.7K, with a price of $24.0 per contract. There were 7660 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3720 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AGL AGL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 480 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 809 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2973 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BEAM BEAM, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.5K, with a price of $501.0 per contract. There were 735 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 545 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KRTX KRTX, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $300.0K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BAX BAX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 106 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 259 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.7K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 65 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 259 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMY BMY, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 225 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 78 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 39 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 163 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FATE FATE, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 26 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.5K, with a price of $1680.0 per contract. There were 60 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

