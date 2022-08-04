10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/05/22 $142.00 $27.9K 8.3K 45.7K TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/05/22 $920.00 $68.4K 3.4K 34.6K RVLV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $30.00 $54.6K 6.0K 2.2K CROX PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $70.00 $48.0K 1.8K 1.8K WW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $7.50 $36.6K 473 672 BABA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $100.00 $42.8K 2.1K 502 W CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $45.3K 1.3K 241 DUOL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $100.00 $31.2K 145 235 PTLO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $22.50 $30.9K 214 211 DPZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/05/22 $387.50 $34.4K 306 204

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 5, 2022. This event was a transfer of 139 contract(s) at a $142.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $201.0 per contract. There were 8395 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45708 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 5, 2022. Parties traded 59 contract(s) at a $920.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.4K, with a price of $1160.0 per contract. There were 3432 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34644 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RVLV RVLV, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 140 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.6K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 6063 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2217 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CROX CROX, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 1838 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1890 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WW WW, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 169 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 253 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 473 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 672 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 78 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.8K, with a price of $892.0 per contract. There were 2116 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For W W, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 169 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 56 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.3K, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 1304 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 241 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DUOL DUOL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 44 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 145 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 235 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTLO PTLO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 43 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $309.0 per contract. There were 214 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 211 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DPZ DPZ, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 5, 2022. This event was a transfer of 53 contract(s) at a $387.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 306 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 204 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

