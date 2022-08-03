10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|TSLA
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|08/05/22
|$950.00
|$35.6K
|14.0K
|77.9K
|AMZN
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|08/05/22
|$137.00
|$102.0K
|8.8K
|16.3K
|VRM
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|10/21/22
|$1.00
|$72.0K
|6.7K
|1.8K
|GOEV
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|01/20/23
|$5.00
|$83.2K
|5.2K
|1.6K
|ULTA
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|01/20/23
|$330.00
|$40.1K
|1.9K
|1.1K
|BABA
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|08/05/22
|$90.00
|$34.1K
|2.0K
|621
|URBN
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|08/19/22
|$21.00
|$29.7K
|378
|378
|CVNA
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|10/21/22
|$42.50
|$150.0K
|39
|300
|NKE
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|08/12/22
|$114.00
|$35.7K
|354
|216
|GME
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|06/16/23
|$80.00
|$25.8K
|35
|177
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 5, 2022. Parties traded 41 contract(s) at a $950.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $870.0 per contract. There were 14033 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 77920 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 5, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $137.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.0K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 8876 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16358 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For VRM VRM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 79 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 800 contract(s) at a $1.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 6740 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1844 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding GOEV GOEV, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 170 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 1600 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.2K, with a price of $52.0 per contract. There were 5258 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1694 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ULTA ULTA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 170 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.1K, with a price of $2006.0 per contract. There were 1941 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1186 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 5, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $682.0 per contract. There were 2061 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 621 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For URBN URBN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 378 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 378 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 79 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 39 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding NKE NKE, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on August 12, 2022. Parties traded 170 contract(s) at a $114.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 354 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 216 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding GME GME, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 317 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $5160.0 per contract. There were 35 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 177 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.
