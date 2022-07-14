10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $700.00 $56.9K 13.0K 52.7K FVRR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $35.00 $84.0K 156 1.0K GME PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $200.00 $34.0K 300 1.0K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $65.0K 18.3K 758 FFIE PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/22/22 $10.00 $238.7K 279 550 DKS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $85.00 $26.7K 431 360 PENN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/29/22 $28.00 $68.4K 39 316 APTV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $92.50 $49.5K 174 187 ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $95.00 $53.4K 546 176 JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/12/22 $64.00 $29.1K 40 167

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 52 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.9K, with a price of $1095.0 per contract. There were 13076 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52782 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FVRR FVRR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 99 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 168 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1044 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $6800.0 per contract. There were 300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1011 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 190 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.0K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 18391 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 758 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FFIE FFIE, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on July 22, 2022. Parties traded 550 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $238.7K, with a price of $434.0 per contract. There were 279 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 550 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKS DKS, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 155 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $1273.0 per contract. There were 431 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 360 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PENN PENN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 15 day(s) on July 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 316 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.4K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 39 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 316 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APTV APTV, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 190 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $92.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $990.0 per contract. There were 174 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 187 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB ABNB, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 99 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.4K, with a price of $1115.0 per contract. There were 546 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 176 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD JD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on August 12, 2022. Parties traded 106 contract(s) at a $64.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 40 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 167 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

