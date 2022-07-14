10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $147.00 $30.4K 13.0K 52.0K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/22/22 $157.50 $114.5K 2.1K 1.6K MVIS PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $5.00 $25.5K 1.9K 1.5K DOCN CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $259.5K 41 809 IBM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $145.00 $76.6K 925 746 MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $250.00 $25.6K 1.8K 603 QCOM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $145.00 $27.7K 3.6K 507 DDOG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $120.00 $83.0K 7 268 V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/29/22 $205.00 $58.5K 826 163 SQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $32.50 $71.7K 42 68

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 203 contract(s) at a $147.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 13008 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52019 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on July 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 434 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.5K, with a price of $264.0 per contract. There were 2191 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1605 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MVIS MVIS, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $17.0 per contract. There were 1946 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1528 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DOCN DOCN, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 784 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $259.5K, with a price of $331.0 per contract. There were 41 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 809 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBM IBM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on July 22, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.6K, with a price of $157.0 per contract. There were 925 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 746 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 99 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 16 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $1605.0 per contract. There were 1843 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 603 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM QCOM, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 42 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 3659 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 507 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DDOG DDOG, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 155 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.0K, with a price of $3466.0 per contract. There were 7 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 268 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V V, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on July 29, 2022. Parties traded 93 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.5K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 826 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 163 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 554 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 19 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.7K, with a price of $3775.0 per contract. There were 42 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 68 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

