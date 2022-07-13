10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $255.00 $40.1K 14.8K 18.2K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $152.50 $28.3K 2.8K 12.4K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $77.00 $28.9K 3.0K 10.6K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/29/22 $157.50 $28.9K 1.2K 8.1K U PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $35.00 $50.1K 7.7K 7.1K INTC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/29/22 $40.00 $165.0K 8.1K 5.3K ADSK PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $165.00 $131.7K 101 5.1K TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $79.00 $27.5K 3.1K 3.8K QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $135.00 $54.4K 4.7K 1.4K MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $55.00 $44.4K 7.7K 1.2K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 235 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.1K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 14830 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18244 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $152.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 2812 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12438 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $77.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $241.0 per contract. There were 3041 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10689 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on July 29, 2022. Parties traded 305 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 1236 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8164 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding U U, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 88 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.1K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 7741 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7197 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 16 day(s) on July 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2750 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $165.0K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 8175 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5342 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADSK ADSK, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 2396 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $131.7K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 101 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5152 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM TSM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 86 contract(s) at a $79.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 3137 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3805 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM QCOM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 57 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.4K, with a price of $955.0 per contract. There were 4755 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1471 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 555 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.4K, with a price of $925.0 per contract. There were 7717 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1252 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.