10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $160.00 $37.6K 13.4K 21.1K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $255.00 $36.0K 14.3K 4.6K TSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $77.00 $66.0K 1.1K 4.4K PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $71.00 $33.6K 1.2K 2.0K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/29/22 $138.00 $25.2K 539 1.4K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $57.50 $30.3K 3.2K 1.2K CSCO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $40.00 $27.4K 5.9K 1.1K JKS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $60.00 $69.5K 17 950 AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $80.00 $39.3K 6.5K 722 AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $90.00 $274.4K 546 512

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 433 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 13432 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21158 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 14326 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4683 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM TSM, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 750 contract(s) at a $77.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.0K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 1194 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4483 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 222 contract(s) at a $71.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $151.0 per contract. There were 1238 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2005 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on July 29, 2022. Parties traded 128 contract(s) at a $138.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $197.0 per contract. There were 539 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1428 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 66 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 3256 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1255 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO CSCO, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 157 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 134 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 5979 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1112 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JKS JKS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 157 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 49 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.5K, with a price of $1420.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 950 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 339 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $1640.0 per contract. There were 6588 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 722 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMAT AMAT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 499 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $274.4K, with a price of $545.0 per contract. There were 546 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

