10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $750.00 $93.4K 16.6K 41.1K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $110.00 $105.0K 51.5K 25.9K RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $30.00 $50.4K 6.6K 5.5K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $120.00 $39.7K 9.2K 3.6K AEO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/29/22 $11.50 $126.0K 47 3.0K GOEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $3.50 $29.7K 89 1.0K RCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $30.00 $223.9K 10.5K 1.0K PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $55.00 $64.8K 494 766 SNBR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $30.00 $36.6K 139 420 JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $62.50 $55.2K 540 332

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 301 contract(s) at a $750.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.4K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 16684 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41190 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.0K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 51561 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25965 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 55 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.4K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 6611 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5589 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 78 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.7K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 9287 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3661 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AEO AEO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on July 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 3000 contract(s) at a $11.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.0K, with a price of $42.0 per contract. There were 47 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOEV GOEV, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on July 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 425 contract(s) at a $3.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 89 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1079 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RCL RCL, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 759 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $223.9K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 10590 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1039 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD PDD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on July 22, 2022. Parties traded 173 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.8K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 494 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 766 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNBR SNBR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 196 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 420 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD JD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 97 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.2K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 540 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 332 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

