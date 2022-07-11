10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $155.00 $26.4K 7.0K 12.7K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $143.00 $205.6K 1.4K 2.4K AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $22.00 $31.2K 2.8K 1.6K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $40.00 $90.4K 2.4K 1.4K AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $80.00 $47.1K 4.5K 1.1K ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $160.00 $52.0K 1.6K 594 MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $270.00 $37.1K 4.2K 476 TSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $75.00 $32.4K 5.0K 424 SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $160.00 $25.8K 1.0K 359 ZM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $37.6K 594 321

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 84 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 7035 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12726 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on July 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 987 contract(s) at a $143.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $205.6K, with a price of $209.0 per contract. There were 1412 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2478 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM AFRM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $156.0 per contract. There were 2854 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1610 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 102 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 526 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.4K, with a price of $172.0 per contract. There were 2451 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1402 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 340 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.1K, with a price of $1570.0 per contract. There were 4555 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1174 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZS ZS, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 102 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $2170.0 per contract. There were 1662 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 594 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $1239.0 per contract. There were 4254 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 476 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM TSM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 39 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 160 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $203.0 per contract. There were 5011 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 424 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW SNOW, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $1290.0 per contract. There were 1083 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 359 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZM ZM, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 193 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 16 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $2350.0 per contract. There were 594 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 321 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

