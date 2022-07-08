10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/08/22 $146.00 $48.3K 12.7K 56.8K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $8.00 $45.0K 4.6K 12.6K MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $47.50 $28.5K 2.3K 4.9K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/29/22 $79.00 $86.0K 1.1K 2.3K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $170.00 $106.0K 1.3K 1.6K TXN PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $150.00 $34.2K 5.5K 1.3K MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $270.00 $29.8K 5.2K 1.1K MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $165.00 $25.6K 550 931 PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $54.6K 6.5K 871 CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $170.00 $32.8K 1.3K 612

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 879 contract(s) at a $146.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.3K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 12715 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56803 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA MARA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 4675 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12658 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRVL MRVL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 70 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 68 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 2339 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4995 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on July 29, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $79.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.0K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 1101 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2384 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 133 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.0K, with a price of $1515.0 per contract. There were 1364 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1645 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TXN TXN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 70 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 46 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $745.0 per contract. There were 5548 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1326 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 19 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $1572.0 per contract. There were 5218 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1109 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 135 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 550 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 931 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 196 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.6K, with a price of $910.0 per contract. There were 6526 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 871 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWD CRWD, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $1495.0 per contract. There were 1332 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 612 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

