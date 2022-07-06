10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/08/22 $170.00 $55.1K 7.7K 17.0K AMC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $15.00 $39.2K 24.5K 3.5K GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $2300.00 $240.3K 2.8K 1.0K WBD PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $14.00 $37.8K 359 802 NFLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $182.50 $27.9K 244 340 PINS PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $20.00 $45.6K 5.1K 328 TRIP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $18.00 $30.4K 87 323 GOOG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/08/22 $2275.00 $53.7K 47 287 SE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $80.00 $128.0K 2.1K 150 CHTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $475.00 $27.5K 21 97

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding META META, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 8, 2022. Parties traded 226 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.1K, with a price of $244.0 per contract. There were 7762 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17047 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC AMC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1700 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.2K, with a price of $23.0 per contract. There were 24592 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3598 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $2300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $240.3K, with a price of $4806.0 per contract. There were 2827 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1072 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WBD WBD, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 789 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.8K, with a price of $48.0 per contract. There were 359 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 802 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX NFLX, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $182.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $583.0 per contract. There were 244 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 340 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PINS PINS, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 135 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 117 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.6K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 5127 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 328 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TRIP TRIP, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 321 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 87 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 323 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG GOOG, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 8, 2022. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $2275.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.7K, with a price of $2150.0 per contract. There were 47 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 287 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE SE, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 562 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $128.0K, with a price of $2560.0 per contract. There were 2199 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHTR CHTR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 9 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $475.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $1100.0 per contract. There were 21 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 97 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

