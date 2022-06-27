10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/01/22 $750.00 $96.1K 4.8K 37.2K AMZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/01/22 $113.00 $47.8K 988 18.3K GME PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $120.00 $131.9K 5.3K 3.7K SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $78.00 $30.3K 338 1.9K NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $185.0K 8.4K 1.2K TCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $24.00 $26.2K 2.9K 583 NKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/01/22 $104.00 $29.3K 544 426 DKS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/01/22 $78.00 $34.0K 21 415 CHWY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $100.00 $64.0K 679 362 SIX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $30.00 $31.6K 45 258

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 58 contract(s) at a $750.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.1K, with a price of $1657.0 per contract. There were 4872 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37225 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 263 contract(s) at a $113.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.8K, with a price of $182.0 per contract. There were 988 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18358 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 158 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $131.9K, with a price of $835.0 per contract. There were 5335 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3770 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX SBUX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 149 contract(s) at a $78.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $204.0 per contract. There were 338 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1947 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO NIO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 571 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $185.0K, with a price of $740.0 per contract. There were 8415 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1271 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TCOM TCOM, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 2992 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 583 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE NKE, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 1, 2022. Parties traded 152 contract(s) at a $104.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $193.0 per contract. There were 544 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 426 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKS DKS, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 1, 2022. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $78.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 21 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 415 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHWY CHWY, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 571 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 238 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $269.0 per contract. There were 679 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 362 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SIX SIX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 354 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 34 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $930.0 per contract. There were 45 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 258 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

