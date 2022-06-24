10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LUMN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $14.00 $39.0K 5.6K 12.6K ATHM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $30.00 $85.6K 0 2.2K CMCSA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/01/22 $40.00 $49.4K 255 1.8K NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $190.00 $34.8K 3.1K 1.2K PINS CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $21.50 $36.9K 110 493 ROKU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $91.2K 240 351 META CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/08/22 $160.00 $27.5K 897 334 SST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $9.00 $37.5K 0 319 GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/24/22 $2275.00 $27.5K 272 187 SNAP PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $228.0K 12.1K 100

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding LUMN LUMN, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 210 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 630 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 5616 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12660 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ATHM ATHM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 138 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.6K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2264 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMCSA CMCSA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1724 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 58 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.4K, with a price of $29.0 per contract. There were 255 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1836 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 34 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $1025.0 per contract. There were 3112 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1274 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PINS PINS, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $21.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 110 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 493 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROKU ROKU, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 574 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 14 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.2K, with a price of $6515.0 per contract. There were 240 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 351 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For META META, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on July 8, 2022. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $1100.0 per contract. There were 897 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 334 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SST SST, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 319 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $2275.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $5500.0 per contract. There were 272 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 187 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP SNAP, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 210 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $228.0K, with a price of $4560.0 per contract. There were 12173 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

