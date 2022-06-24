10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/01/22 $142.00 $49.8K 4.6K 12.9K IBM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $150.00 $132.4K 12.8K 10.8K NVDA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/24/22 $170.00 $28.3K 2.3K 10.2K NTNX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $65.2K 7.3K 4.0K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $265.00 $26.2K 7.7K 3.9K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $37.50 $139.9K 10.4K 1.2K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/01/22 $7.00 $27.7K 1.2K 1.2K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/01/22 $61.00 $49.8K 1.0K 1.1K PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $77.6K 3.4K 770 AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $120.00 $66.2K 1.0K 560

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 1, 2022. Parties traded 326 contract(s) at a $142.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.8K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 4668 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12922 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBM IBM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 610 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.4K, with a price of $217.0 per contract. There were 12844 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10891 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 190 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $149.0 per contract. There were 2350 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NTNX NTNX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 574 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 725 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.2K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 7320 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4015 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 37 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 7718 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3980 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 357 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 301 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $139.9K, with a price of $465.0 per contract. There were 10447 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1276 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA MARA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 1, 2022. Parties traded 379 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $73.0 per contract. There were 1282 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1264 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 1, 2022. Parties traded 446 contract(s) at a $61.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.8K, with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 1065 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1137 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 210 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.6K, with a price of $3880.0 per contract. There were 3432 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 770 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 175 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 207 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.2K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 1032 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 560 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

