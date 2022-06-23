10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/24/22 $137.00 $36.7K 8.8K 40.0K AMD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/24/22 $80.00 $106.5K 6.7K 23.4K SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/01/22 $140.00 $29.7K 642 1.2K QCOM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $140.00 $71.0K 4.5K 1.2K SPT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $55.00 $35.2K 658 1.0K MU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $67.50 $35.1K 3.0K 936 MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $280.00 $94.2K 6.0K 863 NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $5.00 $308.7K 35 602 NOW PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $360.00 $25.5K 718 563 HPQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $34.00 $74.1K 1.1K 331

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 24, 2022. Parties traded 346 contract(s) at a $137.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.7K, with a price of $106.0 per contract. There were 8882 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40015 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 24, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1284 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.5K, with a price of $83.0 per contract. There were 6798 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23469 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW SNOW, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on July 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $599.0 per contract. There were 642 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1285 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM QCOM, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 211 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.0K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 4528 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1246 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SPT SPT, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 84 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 658 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1006 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 575 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 19 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $1850.0 per contract. There were 3022 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 936 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 205 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.2K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 6067 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 863 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 358 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $308.7K, with a price of $15435.0 per contract. There were 35 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 602 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NOW NOW, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 34 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 718 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 563 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HPQ HPQ, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 85 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.1K, with a price of $247.0 per contract. There were 1180 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 331 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

