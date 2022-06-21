10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/24/22 $130.00 $40.2K 15.8K 37.0K SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $60.00 $69.0K 6.2K 888 MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $200.00 $38.0K 5.8K 599 TWLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $80.00 $136.9K 534 554 FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $25.5K 2.3K 521 KODK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $5.00 $28.5K 0 521 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $72.50 $27.8K 1.3K 468 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $165.00 $62.0K 483 424 AVGO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $450.00 $91.7K 843 242 AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $32.0K 6.4K 208

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 24, 2022. This event was a transfer of 203 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.2K, with a price of $198.0 per contract. There were 15824 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37071 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 107 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.0K, with a price of $645.0 per contract. There were 6202 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 888 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 87 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 5823 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 599 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWLO TWLO, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 334 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $136.9K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 534 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 554 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSLR FSLR, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 213 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 2359 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 521 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KODK KODK, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 521 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 53 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 1375 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 468 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWD CRWD, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.0K, with a price of $1240.0 per contract. There were 483 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 424 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO AVGO, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 213 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.7K, with a price of $3670.0 per contract. There were 843 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 242 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM AFRM, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 213 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 6491 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 208 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.