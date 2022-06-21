10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/24/22 $650.00 $50.2K 3.0K 16.3K ANF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $20.00 $309.4K 8.3K 7.8K GME CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $130.00 $131.3K 4.6K 6.3K F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $12.00 $32.4K 15.8K 2.1K AMZN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/24/22 $107.00 $59.0K 606 2.0K ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/24/22 $105.00 $26.1K 530 1.9K BIG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $20.00 $25.8K 5 903 RIVN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $155.00 $128.9K 1.0K 790 LCID CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $75.0K 19.3K 590 CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/24/22 $25.50 $45.5K 254 431

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 24, 2022. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $650.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.2K, with a price of $2510.0 per contract. There were 3054 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16379 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ANF ANF, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 1768 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $309.4K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 8373 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7821 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 230 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $131.3K, with a price of $594.0 per contract. There were 4630 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6352 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F F, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 15818 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2166 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 24, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $107.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.0K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 606 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2051 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB ABNB, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 24, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $131.0 per contract. There were 530 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1943 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIG BIG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 172 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 903 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $128.9K, with a price of $12890.0 per contract. There were 1007 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 790 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID LCID, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 213 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 19391 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 590 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 24, 2022. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $25.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 254 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 431 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

