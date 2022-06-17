AbbVie Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on AbbVie.

Looking at options history for AbbVie ABBV we detected 29 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $493,080 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $935,325.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $150.0 for AbbVie over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AbbVie's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AbbVie's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

AbbVie Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABBV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $110.9K 3.5K 188 ABBV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $94.6K 3.5K 175 ABBV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $140.00 $86.2K 3.7K 84 ABBV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $97.50 $82.6K 61 21 ABBV PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $125.00 $81.6K 5.6K 1.8K

Where Is AbbVie Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,388,992, the price of ABBV is down -0.86% at $137.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On AbbVie:

SVB Leerink downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $140

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

