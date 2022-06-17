10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $132.00 $30.5K 7.9K 45.8K MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $31.2K 7.0K 6.6K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/01/22 $250.00 $69.6K 406 1.5K MARA PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $2.50 $33.0K 2.5K 1.1K QCOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $120.00 $1.4 million 1.0K 812 ON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $60.00 $29.8K 5.7K 786 FOUR CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $40.00 $140.1K 0 652 PRFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $105.00 $36.0K 4 500 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $85.00 $38.9K 6.2K 471 NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $200.00 $34.1K 7.8K 302

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 586 contract(s) at a $132.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $53.0 per contract. There were 7920 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45826 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 217 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 7095 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6621 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on July 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 101 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.6K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 406 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1569 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA MARA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 91 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $33.0 per contract. There were 2567 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1165 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM QCOM, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 364 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 800 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.4 million, with a price of $1845.0 per contract. There were 1074 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 812 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ON ON, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 91 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 5730 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 786 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FOUR FOUR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 63 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 652 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.1K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 652 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PRFT PRFT, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 450 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 34 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.9K, with a price of $1145.0 per contract. There were 6266 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 471 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 91 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $488.0 per contract. There were 7895 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 302 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

