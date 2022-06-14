10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $165.00 $58.3K 9.8K 8.2K AMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $12.50 $30.9K 6.9K 6.7K NFLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $165.00 $82.0K 2.5K 2.4K T PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $19.00 $194.4K 2.2K 2.2K DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $95.00 $149.9K 5.4K 2.0K CMCSA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $40.00 $102.9K 33.6K 707 GOOGL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $2150.00 $42.8K 1.2K 596 ROKU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $65.00 $46.0K 1.8K 463 GOOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $2160.00 $41.0K 2.2K 49 SNAP PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $36.00 $88.4K 41 38

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For META META, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 144 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.3K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 9814 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8255 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMC AMC, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 658 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $47.0 per contract. There were 6961 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6789 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.0K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 2586 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2421 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For T T, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 220 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1200 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $194.4K, with a price of $162.0 per contract. There were 2294 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS DIS, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 319 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $149.9K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 5400 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2040 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMCSA CMCSA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 220 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 264 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.9K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 33684 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 707 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL GOOGL, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $2150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.8K, with a price of $4280.0 per contract. There were 1277 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 596 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU ROKU, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 107 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.0K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 1828 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 463 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG GOOG, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $2160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.0K, with a price of $4100.0 per contract. There were 2266 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 49 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP SNAP, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 129 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 37 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.4K, with a price of $2390.0 per contract. There were 41 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.