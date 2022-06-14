10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $700.00 $583.8K 15.7K 47.3K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $103.00 $35.0K 8.0K 22.2K TGT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $145.00 $25.4K 1.4K 968 GT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $12.00 $66.1K 9.2K 866 EXPE PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $100.00 $577.5K 20 600 CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $15.00 $41.0K 2.0K 381 ETSY PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $72.00 $28.9K 1.0K 357 WYNN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/24/22 $60.00 $79.0K 194 247 GPS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $10.00 $25.8K 792 206 GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/24/22 $125.00 $46.1K 198 157

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 460 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $583.8K, with a price of $1265.0 per contract. There were 15708 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47331 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 149 contract(s) at a $103.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 8020 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22287 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGT TGT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 62 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 1473 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 968 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GT GT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 575 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.1K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 9296 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 866 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EXPE EXPE, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 367 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $577.5K, with a price of $1925.0 per contract. There were 20 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.0K, with a price of $820.0 per contract. There were 2020 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 381 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ETSY ETSY, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $72.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $241.0 per contract. There were 1035 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 357 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WYNN WYNN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on June 24, 2022. This event was a transfer of 266 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.0K, with a price of $297.0 per contract. There were 194 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 247 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GPS GPS, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 31 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $129.0 per contract. There were 792 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 206 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on June 24, 2022. Parties traded 45 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.1K, with a price of $1025.0 per contract. There were 198 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 157 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

