10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $138.9K 176.1K 14.2K UBER PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $25.00 $1.2 million 21.6K 4.9K DAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/24/22 $33.00 $32.0K 1 665 UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $35.00 $108.5K 11.7K 649 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/24/22 $120.00 $72.4K 85 426 CHPT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $77.0K 5.4K 301 NRGV PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $15.00 $34.5K 552 264 RTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $100.00 $28.4K 805 209 CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/24/22 $207.50 $41.0K 51 106 EMR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $80.00 $54.0K 3 77

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAL AAL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 221 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 978 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $138.9K, with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 176170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14260 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER UBER, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 3900 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.2 million, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 21621 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4982 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DAL DAL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on June 24, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 665 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UAL UAL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 95 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 282 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.5K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 11794 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 649 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA BA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on June 24, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.4K, with a price of $362.0 per contract. There were 85 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 426 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHPT CHPT, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 221 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.0K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 5479 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NRGV NRGV, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 552 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 264 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RTX RTX, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 158 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 71 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 805 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 209 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAT CAT, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on June 24, 2022. Parties traded 72 contract(s) at a $207.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.0K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 51 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 106 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EMR EMR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 77 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.