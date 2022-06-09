10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PINS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $22.50 $49.5K 18.4K 9.0K NFLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $200.00 $189.3K 2.9K 1.2K DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $107.00 $25.5K 707 1.0K ROKU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/10/22 $94.00 $26.3K 682 943 PARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $45.5K 18.9K 721 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $2500.00 $38.1K 1.7K 676 AMC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $90.00 $47.2K 1.7K 576 WBD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $17.50 $25.2K 5.5K 342 GOOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $2400.00 $25.0K 782 184 SNAP PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $207.2K 6.0K 160

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding PINS PINS, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $99.0 per contract. There were 18417 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9008 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 589 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 41 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $189.3K, with a price of $4620.0 per contract. There were 2950 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1269 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS DIS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 189 contract(s) at a $107.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 707 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1024 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU ROKU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 10, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $94.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $263.0 per contract. There were 682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 943 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PARA PARA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 225 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 199 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $229.0 per contract. There were 18920 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 721 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 54 contract(s) at a $2500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.1K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 1797 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 676 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC AMC, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 589 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 6 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.2K, with a price of $7870.0 per contract. There were 1710 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 576 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WBD WBD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 99 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 94 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $269.0 per contract. There were 5570 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 342 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG GOOG, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $2400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $2500.0 per contract. There were 782 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 184 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP SNAP, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 589 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $207.2K, with a price of $2590.0 per contract. There were 6021 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 160 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

