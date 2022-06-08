10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/10/22 $700.00 $60.7K 6.9K 38.1K GME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/10/22 $150.00 $55.4K 4.4K 11.3K MULN CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $1.50 $58.0K 16.6K 3.5K BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/10/22 $113.00 $32.5K 2 2.4K PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/10/22 $63.00 $32.1K 1.1K 1.4K AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $120.00 $61.8K 33.6K 913 PVH PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $65.00 $30.0K 2.4K 603 XPEL CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $55.00 $27.7K 33 503 HD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $290.00 $76.1K 1.1K 356 CHWY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $25.00 $96.0K 6.5K 313

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 10, 2022. Parties traded 85 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.7K, with a price of $715.0 per contract. There were 6952 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38156 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 10, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.4K, with a price of $276.0 per contract. There were 4457 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11359 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MULN MULN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $1.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.0K, with a price of $29.0 per contract. There were 16626 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3590 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 10, 2022. Parties traded 185 contract(s) at a $113.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $176.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2472 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD PDD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 10, 2022. This event was a transfer of 149 contract(s) at a $63.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $217.0 per contract. There were 1131 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1421 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 91 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.8K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 33687 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 913 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PVH PVH, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 2455 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 603 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEL XPEL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 146 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 33 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 503 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD HD, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.1K, with a price of $768.0 per contract. There were 1177 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 356 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHWY CHWY, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 100 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 6505 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 313 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.