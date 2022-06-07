10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $100.00 $31.3K 15 1.8K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $275.00 $37.7K 10.7K 1.5K MU PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $65.00 $47.7K 9.8K 728 MDB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/10/22 $300.00 $36.0K 16 564 WDC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $47.50 $165.0K 1.4K 500 IBM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $150.00 $26.1K 120 477 SWKS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $104.00 $41.5K 54 318 S CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $30.00 $51.1K 279 252 NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $190.00 $166.3K 3.0K 201 PANW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $500.00 $32.4K 419 179

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For CRWD CRWD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 192 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 66 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 15 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1845 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 102 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 10740 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1525 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 204 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.7K, with a price of $234.0 per contract. There were 9818 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 728 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MDB MDB, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 10, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 16 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 564 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WDC WDC, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 227 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $165.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 1479 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IBM IBM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 374 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 13 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $2015.0 per contract. There were 120 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 477 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SWKS SWKS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 301 contract(s) at a $104.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.5K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 54 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 318 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding S S, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 101 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.1K, with a price of $203.0 per contract. There were 279 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 252 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 374 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 47 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $166.3K, with a price of $3540.0 per contract. There were 3034 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PANW PANW, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 101 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 9 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $3600.0 per contract. There were 419 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 179 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

