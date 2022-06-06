10 Energy Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Energy sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PBR PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $13.00 $30.4K 13.4K 750 FANG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $137.65 $46.4K 3.6K 540 SM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $72.0K 0 448 MTDR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $60.00 $151.9K 565 385 CTRA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $35.00 $43.0K 2 139 BP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $98.0K 28.2K 128 CVI CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $45.9K 144 125 BTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $11.00 $151.7K 5 100 DVN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $35.00 $251.9K 11.8K 63 SLB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $55.00 $81.4K 685 58

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding PBR PBR, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 691 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $44.0 per contract. There were 13490 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 750 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FANG FANG, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 228 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 14 contract(s) at a $137.65 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.4K, with a price of $3320.0 per contract. There were 3623 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 540 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SM SM, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 228 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.0K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 448 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MTDR MTDR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 310 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $151.9K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 565 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 385 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CTRA CTRA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 137 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 105 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 139 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BP BP, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 592 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.0K, with a price of $980.0 per contract. There were 28212 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 128 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVI CVI, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 102 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 144 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BTU BTU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 228 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $151.7K, with a price of $1517.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DVN DVN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 228 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $251.9K, with a price of $4199.0 per contract. There were 11827 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 63 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SLB SLB, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 592 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 58 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.4K, with a price of $1405.0 per contract. There were 685 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 58 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

