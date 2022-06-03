10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAX PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $72.00 $58.9K 37 1.4K PFE PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $50.00 $30.1K 2.8K 1.4K ALGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $310.00 $50.0K 61 701 CVS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $95.00 $78.5K 10.3K 576 DHR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $260.00 $82.7K 370 445 MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $190.00 $28.7K 673 431 TDOC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $45.00 $86.1K 698 292 ILMN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $240.00 $191.7K 118 276 MDT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $97.00 $29.4K 156 268 TLRY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/24/22 $6.00 $37.1K 689 227

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding BAX BAX, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 589 contract(s) at a $72.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.9K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 37 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1450 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PFE PFE, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 196 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 2809 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1408 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ALGN ALGN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 61 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 701 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVS CVS, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.5K, with a price of $157.0 per contract. There were 10351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 576 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DHR DHR, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.7K, with a price of $1500.0 per contract. There were 370 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 445 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRNA MRNA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 231 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 23 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $1245.0 per contract. There were 673 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 431 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TDOC TDOC, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 289 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.1K, with a price of $297.0 per contract. There were 698 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 292 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ILMN ILMN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 274 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $191.7K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 118 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 276 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MDT MDT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 195 contract(s) at a $97.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $151.0 per contract. There were 156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 268 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TLRY TLRY, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on June 24, 2022. Parties traded 203 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $183.0 per contract. There were 689 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 227 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

