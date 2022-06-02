10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHPT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/03/22 $12.00 $34.9K 6.0K 2.1K GE PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $90.00 $25.9K 4.4K 262 LHX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $240.00 $174.0K 242 228 FDX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $240.00 $112.1K 4.5K 224 CMI PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $230.00 $28.2K 0 151 CLVT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $12.50 $39.7K 5 100 VICR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $95.00 $55.2K 0 40 GXO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $45.00 $40.2K 134 30 DE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $380.00 $43.0K 355 26 GNRC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $260.00 $25.6K 35 8

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding CHPT CHPT, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 3, 2022. Parties traded 167 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $209.0 per contract. There were 6035 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2180 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GE GE, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 106 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 19 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $1365.0 per contract. There were 4470 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 262 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LHX LHX, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $174.0K, with a price of $1160.0 per contract. There were 242 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 228 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FDX FDX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 43 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 202 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.1K, with a price of $555.0 per contract. There were 4571 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 224 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMI CMI, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 379 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 8 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $3530.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 151 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CLVT CLVT, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 232 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.7K, with a price of $397.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VICR VICR, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 232 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.2K, with a price of $2760.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GXO GXO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 141 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.2K, with a price of $1340.0 per contract. There were 134 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DE DE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 106 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $1795.0 per contract. There were 355 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GNRC GNRC, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 232 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $5120.0 per contract. There were 35 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

