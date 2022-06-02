10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HCP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $17.50 $35.0K 0 4.1K AAPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $150.00 $27.2K 18.9K 3.6K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $195.00 $185.0K 7.6K 3.2K PATH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $17.50 $80.7K 1.8K 2.2K PYPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $85.00 $33.7K 16.6K 1.8K PSTG CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $25.00 $26.6K 1.9K 1.4K CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/03/22 $190.00 $31.5K 759 1.3K ENTG PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $115.00 $202.8K 5.6K 1.0K MDB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/03/22 $300.00 $36.0K 3 959 U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $50.00 $117.4K 1.5K 877

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding HCP HCP, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 141 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 43 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 18998 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3630 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $185.0K, with a price of $925.0 per contract. There were 7631 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3244 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PATH PATH, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 232 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 269 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.7K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 1854 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2270 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 15 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 63 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 16660 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1880 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PSTG PSTG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 1923 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1447 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD CRWD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 3, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 759 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1383 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ENTG ENTG, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 78 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 195 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $202.8K, with a price of $1040.0 per contract. There were 5610 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MDB MDB, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 3, 2022. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 959 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For U U, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 43 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 462 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.4K, with a price of $254.0 per contract. There were 1570 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 877 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.