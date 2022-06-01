10 Energy Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Energy sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/03/22 $72.00 $36.1K 2.8K 6.8K EQT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $2.7 million 70.6K 3.2K XOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $100.00 $36.0K 13.9K 1.7K AR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $93.8K 290 1.2K CVX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/03/22 $175.00 $30.5K 14.7K 596 SD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $25.00 $45.0K 1.6K 105 SM PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $40.00 $25.7K 200 104 RRC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $38.00 $46.4K 100 100 PBF CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $40.00 $54.0K 202 100 EOG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $129.00 $52.0K 679 34

• For OXY OXY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 3, 2022. This event was a transfer of 516 contract(s) at a $72.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 2849 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6898 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EQT EQT, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 597 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 3000 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.7 million, with a price of $930.0 per contract. There were 70685 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3233 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XOM XOM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 44 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 13939 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1780 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AR AR, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 233 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 138 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.8K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 290 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1233 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVX CVX, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 3, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 14715 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 596 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SD SD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 142 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 1649 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SM SM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 79 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RRC RRC, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.4K, with a price of $463.0 per contract. There were 100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PBF PBF, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 198 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 202 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EOG EOG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 44 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 34 contract(s) at a $129.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $1530.0 per contract. There were 679 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

