10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/03/22 $750.00 $125.0K 3.3K 24.3K AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/03/22 $2500.00 $27.5K 3.5K 22.9K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $55.00 $63.0K 1.1K 3.2K SFIX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/10/22 $8.00 $38.5K 3.0K 2.1K FFIE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $5.00 $181.6K 5.6K 1.2K NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $17.50 $28.7K 4.7K 780 LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/03/22 $310.00 $50.2K 170 361 GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $29.00 $47.3K 458 241 RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $70.0K 3.4K 154 HD PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $265.00 $33.0K 403 107

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 3, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $750.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $125.0K, with a price of $2500.0 per contract. There were 3304 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24342 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 3, 2022. This event was a transfer of 11 contract(s) at a $2500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $2505.0 per contract. There were 3529 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22984 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD JD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 1162 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3264 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SFIX SFIX, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on June 10, 2022. Parties traded 459 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 3025 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2145 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FFIE FFIE, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 233 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 668 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $181.6K, with a price of $272.0 per contract. There were 5602 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1230 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO NIO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 79 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $287.0 per contract. There were 4703 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 780 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU LULU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 3, 2022. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.2K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 361 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM GM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 170 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 43 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.3K, with a price of $1100.0 per contract. There were 458 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 241 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN RIVN, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 3442 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 154 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD HD, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 403 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 107 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

