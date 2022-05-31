10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/03/22 $800.00 $46.9K 8.6K 67.8K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/03/22 $2400.00 $27.9K 2.5K 16.5K TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/03/22 $165.00 $43.2K 1.4K 1.9K RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $735.0K 2.4K 1.5K FSR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $10.00 $47.5K 6.2K 1.2K ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/10/22 $130.00 $83.8K 1.2K 888 PTON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $15.00 $211.2K 7.5K 604 CVNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $35.0K 1.2K 500 GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $40.00 $54.5K 1 312 AAP PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $210.00 $69.7K 150 121

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 3, 2022. Parties traded 54 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.9K, with a price of $870.0 per contract. There were 8611 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 67872 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 3, 2022. This event was a transfer of 6 contract(s) at a $2400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $4630.0 per contract. There were 2586 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TGT TGT, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 3, 2022. Parties traded 302 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 1476 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1957 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 234 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $735.0K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 2469 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1511 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSR FSR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.5K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 6262 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1252 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB ABNB, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on June 10, 2022. Parties traded 635 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 62 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.8K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 1234 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 888 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON PTON, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 108 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $211.2K, with a price of $351.0 per contract. There were 7527 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 604 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 234 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 1239 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM GM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 290 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 103 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.5K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 312 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAP AAP, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 199 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 21 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.7K, with a price of $3320.0 per contract. There were 150 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 121 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

