10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/27/22 $750.00 $29.0K 9.0K 113.1K F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $13.00 $64.1K 56.1K 5.6K AMZN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/27/22 $2270.00 $31.6K 59 2.6K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/03/22 $92.00 $51.6K 291 2.2K GME CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/03/22 $180.00 $50.3K 776 1.0K TGT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $175.00 $30.4K 729 370 MCD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $250.00 $387.2K 795 249 HIBB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $55.00 $88.2K 7 195 HD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $300.00 $47.4K 2.5K 169 YETI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $55.00 $27.0K 242 159

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $750.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 9032 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 113184 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F F, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1735 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.1K, with a price of $37.0 per contract. There were 56122 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5650 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $2270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $1320.0 per contract. There were 59 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2670 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on June 3, 2022. Parties traded 152 contract(s) at a $92.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.6K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 291 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2259 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on June 3, 2022. Parties traded 196 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.3K, with a price of $257.0 per contract. There were 776 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1009 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TGT TGT, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 112 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $870.0 per contract. There were 729 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MCD MCD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 175 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 249 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $387.2K, with a price of $1545.0 per contract. There were 795 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 249 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HIBB HIBB, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.2K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 7 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 195 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD HD, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.4K, with a price of $678.0 per contract. There were 2585 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 169 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For YETI YETI, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 84 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 242 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 159 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.