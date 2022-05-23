10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/27/22 $700.00 $85.2K 5.7K 39.8K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/27/22 $2200.00 $32.9K 1.3K 7.8K ASO PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $25.00 $240.0K 2.5K 3.0K CCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $211.2K 69.3K 1.6K EXPE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $115.00 $47.2K 456 946 BROS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $30.00 $45.9K 3.6K 939 BBW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $15.00 $25.0K 23 431 CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $43.7K 2.8K 411 SEAS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $50.00 $37.1K 0 105 AZO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/27/22 $1730.00 $33.9K 1 54

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 27, 2022. This event was a transfer of 71 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.2K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 5770 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39822 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 27, 2022. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $2200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.9K, with a price of $1647.0 per contract. There were 1357 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7846 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASO ASO, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 3000 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $240.0K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 2555 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3042 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL CCL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 242 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1600 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $211.2K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 69391 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1636 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EXPE EXPE, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 47 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.2K, with a price of $1005.0 per contract. There were 456 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 946 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BROS BROS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 3624 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 939 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBW BBW, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 53 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 23 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 431 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.7K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 2844 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 411 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SEAS SEAS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 53 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 58 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AZO AZO, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 27, 2022. Parties traded 6 contract(s) at a $1730.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $5660.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 54 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

