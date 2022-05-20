10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $135.00 $36.7K 32.3K 44.7K WOLF PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $65.00 $48.8K 58 4.5K AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $110.00 $72.5K 2.6K 2.3K SQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $75.00 $62.0K 1.7K 1.4K PANW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $460.00 $40.0K 586 1.1K DELL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $32.50 $69.0K 1.0K 592 TSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $85.00 $144.5K 2.6K 349 MA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/27/22 $297.50 $41.4K 12 340 NVDA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $137.50 $77.4K 4.0K 315 ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $270.00 $83.3K 1.5K 182

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 270 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.7K, with a price of $136.0 per contract. There were 32308 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44789 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WOLF WOLF, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 119 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 47 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.8K, with a price of $1040.0 per contract. There were 58 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4580 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMAT AMAT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.5K, with a price of $725.0 per contract. There were 2645 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2353 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.0K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 1795 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1424 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PANW PANW, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $460.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 586 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1120 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DELL DELL, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 245 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 251 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.0K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 1016 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 592 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM TSM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 392 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 149 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $144.5K, with a price of $970.0 per contract. There were 2606 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 349 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MA MA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 27, 2022. Parties traded 337 contract(s) at a $297.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 56 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.4K, with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 340 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 245 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 42 contract(s) at a $137.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.4K, with a price of $1845.0 per contract. There were 4030 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 315 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZS ZS, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 245 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 6 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.3K, with a price of $13885.0 per contract. There were 1512 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 182 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

