10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $140.00 $77.8K 6.2K 81.0K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $98.00 $39.2K 5.2K 16.4K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/27/22 $175.00 $30.4K 10.9K 4.7K AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/10/22 $27.00 $45.3K 3.0K 2.6K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $35.00 $30.4K 1.1K 2.0K CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $42.50 $43.2K 105 1.5K DQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $50.00 $135.1K 1.2K 595 SABR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $43.7K 22.5K 550 MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $335.00 $30.0K 5.8K 511 AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $120.00 $106.5K 2.5K 454

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 1115 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.8K, with a price of $69.0 per contract. There were 6235 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 81077 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $98.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.2K, with a price of $196.0 per contract. There were 5249 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16403 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on May 27, 2022. Parties traded 34 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $895.0 per contract. There were 10933 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4781 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM AFRM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on June 10, 2022. This event was a transfer of 168 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.3K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 3021 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2649 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 183 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 171 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $178.0 per contract. There were 1181 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2090 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO CSCO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 105 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1532 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DQ DQ, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 510 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $135.1K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 1288 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 595 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SABR SABR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 246 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 520 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.7K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 22522 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 550 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 246 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 78 contract(s) at a $335.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 5833 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 511 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMAT AMAT, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.5K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 2501 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 454 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

