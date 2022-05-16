Vale Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Vale.

Looking at options history for Vale VALE we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $163,426 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $599,811.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.0 to $20.0 for Vale over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vale's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vale's whale activity within a strike price range from $12.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

Vale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VALE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/01/22 $16.50 $145.0K 0 2.4K VALE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $17.00 $98.0K 16.8K 426 VALE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $20.00 $84.6K 13.1K 1.2K VALE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $20.00 $81.5K 13.1K 699 VALE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $16.00 $77.4K 9.7K 555

Where Is Vale Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 18,685,586, the price of VALE is up 2.4% at $15.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

What The Experts Say On Vale:

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Vale, which currently sits at a price target of $18.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

