10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $750.00 $42.0K 2.2K 17.6K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/27/22 $100.00 $47.3K 4.5K 3.1K M CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $24.00 $197.4K 2.8K 3.1K JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $55.00 $30.0K 10.4K 2.6K AMZN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $2220.00 $26.0K 384 2.3K NCLH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $17.00 $25.2K 3.2K 1.1K WW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $12.50 $474.3K 950 930 ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $120.00 $36.2K 1.5K 634 OSTK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $28.00 $37.1K 6 589 XPEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $22.50 $106.0K 6.4K 500

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 21 contract(s) at a $750.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $2000.0 per contract. There were 2291 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17666 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on May 27, 2022. This event was a transfer of 280 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.3K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 4576 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3177 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding M M, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 2100 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $197.4K, with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 2826 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3131 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD JD, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $625.0 per contract. There were 10441 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2699 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $2220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $5204.0 per contract. There were 384 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2394 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCLH NCLH, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 789 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 3273 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WW WW, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 158 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 930 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $474.3K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 950 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 930 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB ABNB, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $740.0 per contract. There were 1599 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 634 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OSTK OSTK, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $124.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 589 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV XPEV, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 249 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.0K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 6405 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

