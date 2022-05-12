10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $26.8K 46.1K 22.0K SNAP PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $22.00 $29.1K 17.2K 4.5K LUMN PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $9.00 $78.0K 316 2.1K AMC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $9.00 $55.6K 3.0K 1.5K FB PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $195.00 $32.0K 8.2K 1.3K ROKU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/13/22 $86.00 $41.7K 272 1.2K PINS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $20.00 $34.0K 4.0K 539 GOOGL PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/13/22 $2140.00 $35.5K 185 516 PARA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $26.7K 14.1K 207 SE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $110.00 $27.6K 369 199

• Regarding TWTR TWTR, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 253 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 61 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 46191 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22079 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP SNAP, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 17264 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4559 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LUMN LUMN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 162 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.0K, with a price of $52.0 per contract. There were 316 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2130 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMC AMC, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.6K, with a price of $139.0 per contract. There were 3042 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1507 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB FB, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 8231 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1305 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU ROKU, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 13, 2022. This event was a transfer of 176 contract(s) at a $86.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.7K, with a price of $237.0 per contract. There were 272 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1225 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PINS PINS, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 127 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 96 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 4007 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 539 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL GOOGL, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 13, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $2140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 185 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 516 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PARA PARA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 253 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 19 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $1410.0 per contract. There were 14170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 207 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE SE, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 253 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 369 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 199 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

