10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/13/22 $750.00 $68.8K 10.6K 48.7K ETSY PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $80.00 $29.0K 2.3K 2.4K BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/13/22 $83.00 $75.8K 407 2.0K GME PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/13/22 $85.00 $37.5K 989 1.6K AMZN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $2160.00 $60.3K 232 768 QS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $56.8K 2.5K 758 DOGZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $3.00 $47.6K 1.0K 600 RENT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $5.00 $37.5K 25.2K 570 DASH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/13/22 $65.00 $38.9K 777 316 BBY CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $97.50 $46.6K 720 290

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 13, 2022. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $750.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.8K, with a price of $2176.0 per contract. There were 10665 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 48728 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETSY ETSY, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 128 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 19 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $1530.0 per contract. There were 2308 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2411 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 13, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $83.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.8K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 407 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2069 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 13, 2022. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 989 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1677 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 6 contract(s) at a $2160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.3K, with a price of $10064.0 per contract. There were 232 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 768 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS QS, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 618 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 237 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.8K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 2589 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 758 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DOGZ DOGZ, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 100 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 595 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.6K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 1013 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RENT RENT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 65 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 25287 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 570 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH DASH, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 13, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.9K, with a price of $389.0 per contract. There were 777 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 316 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBY BBY, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 283 contract(s) at a $97.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.6K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 720 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 290 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

