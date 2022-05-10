10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $37.50 $403.1K 42.8K 1.0K BA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $155.00 $52.6K 316 528 CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $165.00 $108.0K 209 400 RTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/10/22 $97.00 $47.8K 114 330 IAA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $35.00 $42.5K 3.4K 250 RUN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $25.00 $54.3K 7.8K 80 UAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $58.0K 5.3K 50 HON PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $185.00 $32.6K 379 23 AXON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $79.4K 302 20 GNRC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $430.00 $107.6K 12 5

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding UBER UBER, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 289 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $403.1K, with a price of $1395.0 per contract. There were 42819 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA BA, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 129 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 68 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.6K, with a price of $774.0 per contract. There were 316 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 528 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAT CAT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 66 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 209 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RTX RTX, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on June 10, 2022. Parties traded 330 contract(s) at a $97.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.8K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 114 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 330 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IAA IAA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 3430 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RUN RUN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 101 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 73 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.3K, with a price of $745.0 per contract. There were 7868 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL UAL, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 619 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.0K, with a price of $1160.0 per contract. There were 5309 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HON HON, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 255 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 23 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $1420.0 per contract. There were 379 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AXON AXON, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 255 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 19 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.4K, with a price of $4180.0 per contract. There were 302 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GNRC GNRC, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 619 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.6K, with a price of $21520.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.