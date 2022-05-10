10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/13/22 $750.00 $47.9K 8.4K 36.9K F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $14.00 $129.0K 53.5K 34.5K AMZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/13/22 $2100.00 $27.0K 1.4K 6.4K CHWY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $25.00 $56.7K 5.1K 5.7K QS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $12.00 $33.6K 9.9K 1.9K PTON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $77.8K 2.9K 1.5K CVNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/13/22 $39.50 $123.7K 1.2K 1.1K NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $45.9K 11.7K 1.0K FVRR PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $45.00 $42.0K 220 913 EXPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $140.00 $40.8K 1.0K 567

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 13, 2022. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $750.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.9K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 8406 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36966 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F F, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1290 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 53533 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34510 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 13, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $2100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $2700.0 per contract. There were 1430 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6404 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHWY CHWY, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 169 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.7K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 5160 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5733 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QS QS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 432 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 9962 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1953 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON PTON, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 255 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 305 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.8K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 2976 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1530 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 13, 2022. Parties traded 238 contract(s) at a $39.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.7K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 1229 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1111 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO NIO, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 619 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 270 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 11773 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1031 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FVRR FVRR, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $840.0 per contract. There were 220 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 913 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EXPE EXPE, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 1026 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 567 contract(s) were bought and sold.

