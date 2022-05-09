10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $17.50 $381.0K 713 3.2K ZWS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $30.00 $110.0K 0 1.0K AAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $38.8K 39.8K 710 LUV PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $42.50 $180.0K 1.3K 501 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $150.00 $131.8K 1.0K 482 CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $220.00 $52.7K 367 349 BLDR CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $70.00 $27.5K 3.2K 186 DE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $380.00 $50.7K 95 83 DAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $33.00 $25.8K 101 41 URI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $210.00 $33.8K 60 28

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding UBER UBER, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 193 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 2412 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $381.0K, with a price of $158.0 per contract. There were 713 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3204 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZWS ZWS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 39 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.0K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAL AAL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 256 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $194.0 per contract. There were 39897 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 710 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LUV LUV, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 130 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $180.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 1395 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA BA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 620 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $131.8K, with a price of $2870.0 per contract. There were 1072 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 482 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAT CAT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 102 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 23 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.7K, with a price of $2295.0 per contract. There were 367 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 349 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BLDR BLDR, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 149 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 3268 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 186 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DE DE, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 102 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 13 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.7K, with a price of $3900.0 per contract. There were 95 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 83 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DAL DAL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $648.0 per contract. There were 101 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding URI URI, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 221 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 28 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $1210.0 per contract. There were 60 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

