10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/06/22 $830.00 $52.6K 3.1K 8.3K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $2400.00 $64.6K 1.0K 6.8K F PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $12.00 $47.1K 13.5K 4.8K LCID PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/06/22 $19.00 $72.9K 1.4K 3.1K CROX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $65.00 $28.0K 3.2K 2.9K CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $27.50 $134.5K 28.3K 2.0K SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $75.00 $60.7K 689 1.8K NCLH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $73.5K 32.7K 1.0K FTCH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $23.00 $98.1K 3.6K 500 ASO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $39.00 $32.1K 693 426

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 6, 2022. Parties traded 154 contract(s) at a $830.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.6K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 3111 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8330 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 6, 2022. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $2400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.6K, with a price of $1430.0 per contract. There were 1031 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6860 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F F, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 407 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 323 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.1K, with a price of $146.0 per contract. There were 13568 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4801 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID LCID, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 6, 2022. Parties traded 619 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 50 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.9K, with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 1418 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3107 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CROX CROX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 106 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 3244 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2931 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL CCL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 260 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 2014 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $134.5K, with a price of $66.0 per contract. There were 28300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2027 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX SBUX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 134 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.7K, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 689 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1839 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH NCLH, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 260 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 721 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.5K, with a price of $102.0 per contract. There were 32761 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1023 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FTCH FTCH, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 260 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 73 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.1K, with a price of $1345.0 per contract. There were 3672 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ASO ASO, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 207 contract(s) at a $39.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 693 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 426 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

