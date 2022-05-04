10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $400.00 $40.0K 17.7K 2.9K FB PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/06/22 $212.50 $39.1K 829 1.5K LYV PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $95.00 $95.6K 2.3K 816 PARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/13/22 $29.50 $55.7K 199 652 MTCH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $78.00 $30.5K 606 512 CMCSA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/13/22 $41.00 $37.6K 517 507 DIS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $115.00 $640.5K 2.0K 351 CHTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $500.00 $32.6K 26 275 GOOGL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/06/22 $2300.00 $70.1K 294 262 EA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $297.5K 2.1K 255

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 625 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 17772 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2965 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB FB, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 6, 2022. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $212.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.1K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 829 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1592 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LYV LYV, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 44 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 135 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.6K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 2325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 816 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PARA PARA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on May 13, 2022. This event was a transfer of 641 contract(s) at a $29.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.7K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 199 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 652 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MTCH MTCH, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 6, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $78.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 606 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMCSA CMCSA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on May 13, 2022. This event was a transfer of 502 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 517 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 507 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS DIS, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 625 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $640.5K, with a price of $1830.0 per contract. There were 2085 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 351 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHTR CHTR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 225 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 26 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 6, 2022. This event was a transfer of 47 contract(s) at a $2300.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.1K, with a price of $1487.0 per contract. There were 294 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 262 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EA EA, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 261 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $297.5K, with a price of $1190.0 per contract. There were 2131 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 255 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.