10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/06/22 $160.00 $107.6K 20.4K 36.6K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $42.50 $34.9K 2.5K 3.1K NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/27/22 $225.00 $129.2K 5.7K 1.6K CRSR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $17.50 $28.0K 1.5K 1.0K CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/13/22 $180.00 $27.2K 991 792 DOCU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $60.00 $26.2K 949 549 COUP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/13/22 $90.00 $33.3K 10 508 MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $270.00 $37.8K 8.0K 422 WOLF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $75.00 $43.1K 113 421 ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $34.2K 6.5K 348

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 6, 2022. This event was a transfer of 299 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.6K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 20450 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36685 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $291.0 per contract. There were 2593 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3124 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on May 27, 2022. Parties traded 354 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.2K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 5707 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1630 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRSR CRSR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 492 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $57.0 per contract. There were 1574 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1051 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM CRM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on May 13, 2022. This event was a transfer of 54 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 991 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 792 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DOCU DOCU, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 625 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $1195.0 per contract. There were 949 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 549 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COUP COUP, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on May 13, 2022. Parties traded 92 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $362.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 508 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 84 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.8K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 8001 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 422 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WOLF WOLF, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 375 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.1K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 113 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 421 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZS ZS, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 261 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 8 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $4275.0 per contract. There were 6582 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 348 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

