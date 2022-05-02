10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $42.00 $69.0K 10.1K 2.7K HZNP PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $100.00 $102.0K 2.7K 1.7K CVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $97.50 $101.1K 762 1.2K TDOC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $85.2K 3.6K 352 BCRX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $9.00 $27.0K 263 300 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $141.00 $129.2K 66 257 NVAX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $30.00 $90.7K 33 223 ABBV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $155.00 $78.5K 803 148 PEN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $195.00 $53.9K 400 143 MRK CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $85.00 $36.1K 7.2K 104

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For PFE PFE, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 137 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 369 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.0K, with a price of $187.0 per contract. There were 10198 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2790 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HZNP HZNP, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 136 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.0K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 2794 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1767 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVS CVS, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 109 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 170 contract(s) at a $97.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.1K, with a price of $595.0 per contract. There were 762 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1281 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TDOC TDOC, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 263 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 9 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.2K, with a price of $9470.0 per contract. There were 3685 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 352 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BCRX BCRX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 263 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRNA MRNA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 6, 2022. This event was a transfer of 145 contract(s) at a $141.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.2K, with a price of $891.0 per contract. There were 66 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVAX NVAX, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 172 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.7K, with a price of $605.0 per contract. There were 33 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 223 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABBV ABBV, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 109 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 135 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.5K, with a price of $584.0 per contract. There were 803 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 148 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PEN PEN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.9K, with a price of $2630.0 per contract. There were 400 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 143 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRK MRK, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 83 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 7259 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

