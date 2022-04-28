Looking At Comcast's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Comcast.

Looking at options history for Comcast CMCSA we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $476,029 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $228,437.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $37.5 to $60.0 for Comcast over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Comcast options trades today is 5604.67 with a total volume of 12,685.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Comcast's big money trades within a strike price range of $37.5 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Comcast Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMCSA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $47.50 $182.9K 16.1K 520 CMCSA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $47.50 $100.2K 1.2K 42 CMCSA PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $44.00 $49.5K 874 178 CMCSA PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $44.00 $49.5K 874 28 CMCSA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $37.50 $44.3K 1.8K 4.8K

Where Is Comcast Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 21,691,937, the price of CMCSA is down -7.67% at $41.04.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Comcast:

Rosenblatt downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $51

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Comcast, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

