10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/29/22 $165.00 $62.6K 11.9K 30.9K NVDA PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/29/22 $195.00 $35.7K 3.6K 9.4K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/29/22 $280.00 $75.3K 1.2K 6.0K TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $170.00 $26.2K 480 1.7K SNOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/29/22 $180.00 $29.4K 634 855 QCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $29.5K 4.4K 445 TTD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $55.00 $27.3K 1.5K 426 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/29/22 $88.00 $36.2K 417 334 MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $65.00 $35.9K 72 234 MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $75.00 $42.0K 672 204

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 29, 2022. Parties traded 253 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.6K, with a price of $248.0 per contract. There were 11945 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30946 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $715.0 per contract. There were 3617 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9427 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 110 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.3K, with a price of $685.0 per contract. There were 1286 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6078 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TXN TXN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 53 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $1050.0 per contract. There were 480 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1794 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW SNOW, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 29, 2022. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 634 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 855 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM QCOM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 270 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $1475.0 per contract. There were 4421 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 445 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TTD TTD, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 1533 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 426 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 63 contract(s) at a $88.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 417 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 334 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRVL MRVL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 179 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 54 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.9K, with a price of $665.0 per contract. There were 72 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 234 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 179 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 672 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 204 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.